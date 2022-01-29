Simu Liu asks media to 'stop highlighting’ COVID-19 related opinions, urges everyone to get vaccinated

Simu Liu, the star of Marvel's "Shang-Chi," has shown his support for Covid-19 vaccinations after disclosing that the virus killed his grandparents.

Liu took to Twitter, writing, "I lost my grandparents to COVID last year. They were still waiting for their vaccines. I'm fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold. The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science." Liu went on to say that he works with UNICEF and applauded the organization's efforts to distribute the vaccination to people all across the globe. He also disclosed that he had just been infected with the virus but had a "felt like a cold" condition as a result of being double-vaxxed and boosted. He then called on the media to “stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science.”

Check out his tweet here:

Simu's recent tweets can be against Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly who recently slammed vaccine mandate and took to Instagram to share a lengthy post on the same after attending a protest in Washington, DC to support "bodily sovereignty" and protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Taking to Instagram, the Marvel star wrote, "This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today." Evangelie also mentioned that she believes nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will.

Lilly received a lot of backlash when she shared the photo. Interestingly, Evangeline is not the only Marvel celebrity who seems to be opposed to vaccination requirements. Previously, Black Panther actress Letitia Wright was criticized for sharing an anti-vax conspiracy video in December.

