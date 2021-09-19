Simu Liu calls Twitter a 'slanderous place' after old offensive posts allegedly written by him go viral

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has been in the news recently for his alleged old posts that consisted of homophobic comments. Old Reddit posts claimed to be written by Liu have been going viral on Twitter. While not directly reacting to the same, Simu took to Twitter to call the platform a "slanderous" place.

Simu also re-shard an old statement he had made in 2019 which stated that he's human and mentalities change. The recent controversy began after a user shared screenshots of the posts that were apparently from Liu's Reddit account which compared paedophilia and homosexuality.

In his recent Twitter post which seemed to be hinting at the viral post, the Shang-Chi star wrote, "Twitter is a slanderous place sometimes, and it feels good to shut down trolls and bad faith actors who want to drag your name through the mud."

Check out Simu Liu's tweet here:

Twitter is a slanderous place sometimes, and it feels good to shut down trolls and bad faith actors who want to drag your name through the mud. — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 17, 2021

He further also re-shared his 2019 statement which also seemed to be in relation to the same posts, where he had said, "DISCLAIMER: If you dig back far enough, I'm sure you'll find a more immature version of me who gave in to anger and hate,' he continued. 'It doesn't make me a hypocrite; it makes me a human being. Mentalities evolve. We shift and we grow. And I want us all to grow the right way."

After making it big with Kim's Convenience, the actor bagged a lead role as Marvel's first Asian superhero. While Liu hasn't addressed whether the Reddit posts were indeed written by him, neither has his team made any official statement.

ALSO READ: Simu Liu reacts to media polarization amid Shang-Chi’s success; Reveals receiving positivity from global fans