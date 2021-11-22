Simu Liu compares his Saturday Night Live hosting debut to an 'awesome dream with alien invaders'

Simu Liu has recently weighed in on his Saturday Night Live appearance as he called it an "awesome dream." The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor, 32, has opened up on his hosting debut and how he has been feeling positively overwhelmed from the time it happened.

Comparing his hosting gig to a dream, Liu hilariously revealed that his gig was like him "flying and shooting laser beams" out of his hands! While creating many random instances, Liu said, "...Beating the crap out of alien invaders, and then the President of Earth gives you a Medal of Valor and Cate Blanchett calls you up and is like “what’s up?”

Gushing over Cate Blanchett, Liu also said that in his 'awesome dream,' he'd also be having coffee with the superstar. Liu's hilarious description of his dream and the comparisons of the same with his Saturday Night Live debut definitely made his fans laugh their hearts out. Towards the end, Liu even put a hashtag, "#ImShangChiB***h," which made his audience hail him in the comments.

Take a look at Simu Liu's post:

"Yeah that was Saturday Night Live. Thanks Lorne, Lindsay, and all the cast and crew. Let’s do it again sometime," he penned, thanking the SNL heads for their support! Liu's gig was one of the most hilarious SNL debuts ever. It had many interesting moments and a stunning performance from his musical guest Saweetie.

