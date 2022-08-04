Simu Liu dubs his first meeting with Brad Pitt at the Bullet Train LA Premiere: 'Greatest moment' of my life

Simu Liu was star-struck by the legendary actor Brad Pitt. While having a gala time at the LA Premiere of Pitt's latest release Bullet Train, Simu Liu got lucky as he had the chance to interact with Pitt. Liu made it big in the industry with his Marvel release Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings last year.

Liu took to Twitter on Thursday and shared his prized moment with the actor as he wrote, "I think that maybe this was the greatest moment of my life," he went on to add, "Yes definitely that's it right there, sorry mom." The actor also took to Instagram and posted the same snap of himself standing next to Pitt along with a snap of himself on the red carpet of the event. Simu captioned the moment on the Gram as he explained, "There is life before meeting Brad Pitt and then life after. So basically it’s all downhill from here."

Meanwhile, a comment on the actor's post by comedian Chelsea Handler got some major traction as she wrote, "Are you guys holding hands in this pic?" What was even more entertaining for fans was Liu's reply to Handler's comment which read, "@chelseahandler I’m cupping his cheek," as he added a peach emoji to his reply.

Liu has been known for having fan moments with other celebs at such star-studded events. Previously, he crossed paths with Alicia Keys at her Met Gala afterparty and wrote in an Instagram post, "In awe of this walking embodiment of grace and class. It was a pleasure meeting Alicia at her Met Gala after party, during which she was an exceptionally gracious host and delivered a transcendent performance for her guests. Her aura, her spirit, and her voice are all simply divine. I’m such a massive fan of all that she stands for!"

ALSO READ Shang-Chi star Simu Liu reveals his BTS bias; Praises RM for being the 'heart and soul' of the group