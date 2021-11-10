Simu Liu has an EPIC reaction to Spider Man: No Way Home fans looking for Andrew Garfield in leaked PICS

As some unexpected Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked pictures have made quite the buzz on every social media platform, Shang-Chi's Simu Liu has an epic reaction to the same. Liu took to Twitter to promote Disney+'s release of his movie with an "exclusive" picture but the caption is what made fans laugh their hearts out.

As many Spider-Man nerds have been eager to know whether Tom Holland's movie will have Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Liu took the opportunity to react to these rumours and promote Shang-Chi's OTT release at the same time! "Check out this exclusive screenshot," Liu tweeted with a picture of himself and Awkwafina aka Katy.

He then asked fans to look into the picture and see if they find Garfield in it. "If you look reaallllly closely you can clearly see that Andrew Garfield is definitely not in it," Liu hilariously added in his tweet. It seems like Liu definitely enjoyed sharing the picture alongside the epic caption.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ Friday!



Check out this exclusive screenshot. If you look reaallllly closely you can clearly see that Andrew Garfield is definitely not in it. pic.twitter.com/w8OjKGPdgC — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 10, 2021

While the leaks confirm Garfield's presence in the new Spider-Man movie, he hasn't responded to the rumours yet. During his interview with Variety, Garfield had also noted he is not involved in the movie. "But it's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in," The Amazing Spider-Man star had then stated. However, that didn't stop fans from creating their own theories over the film, and the latest leaks have just raised their hopes even more with regards to a possible Spider-Man reunion.

