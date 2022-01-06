Simu Liu hilariously shows concern over Batman's 'oversized cape', calls the costume a 'terrible idea'.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has some legit concerns over the superhero Batman's costume! The actor, 32 has recently reacted to Batman's "oversized cape" and made his feelings known about the same. He took to Twitter to somewhat rant and let everyone know his views on the cape!

Taking to the social media application, Liu penned, "I am not out here trying to disrespect anyone I just...isn't riding a motorcycle while wearing an oversized cape like a TERRIBLE idea?" While he didn't mention Batman, fans have been quick to understand that the actor has been referring to the superhero who wears his black cape and rides around his famous batmobile. Netizens took to the comments section to laugh out loud at Liu's concern and also lauded the practicality of the question. A fan pointed out, "He said motorcycle, that’s a scooter...that’s fine." Another fan said, "Oh, but flying a dragon is safe???" referring to Liu's Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!

Take a look at Liu's tweet:

What do you think of Liu's hilarious dig at the Batman costume? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below and let us know your thoughts on Batman's iconic cape!

For those unversed, Robert Pattinson is slated the star as Batman in the movie The Batman opposite Zoe Kravitz' Catwoman. The trailers from the movie have given fans a glimpse at how this version of Batman would be! While it seems like Pattinson would completely own the superhero, Kravitz too looks absolutely perfect as the Catwoman to Pattinson's Batman.

ALSO READ: We have to be unapologetic and unafraid: Simu Liu opens up on Asian actors breaking barriers in films