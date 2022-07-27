Simu Liu is HYPED as Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Simu Liu celebrated the news of his Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on Twitter, exclaiming, "IT'S F*****G HAPPENING BROTHER!"

Published on Jul 27, 2022
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is slated to release in the US on May 2, 2025.
MCU fans have had a fruitful few days thanks to the many, many exciting announcements made by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2022! We weren't just treated with amazing updates about what's left from Phase 4 and what to expect from Phase 5, but we also got a hearty glimpse at Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which includes a new Fantastic Four movie (November 8, 2024) and two Avengers movies. While Avengers 5 is titled The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025), Avengers 6 is titled Secret Wars (November 7, 2025).

Speaking of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the fifth instalment in the Avengers franchise has already booked its director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the highly-awaited superhero flick. For the unversed, Destin directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which starred Simu Liu as Shang-Chi/Shaun and earned an impressive USD 432 million at the global box office. After the big news about Avengers 5 was revealed to the world, Simu took to Twitter to celebrate Cretton by reminiscing about their time at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was first officially announced.

Simu Liu enthusiastically tweeted, "Three years ago at SDCC 2019 Destin and I sat backstage at Hall H watching some of the most famous people on Earth take the stage. We looked at each other like "damn, is this really happening to us right now?" IT'S F*****G HAPPENING BROTHER!"

If we thought we couldn't be more hyped for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Marvel Studios proved us wrong yet again!

Meanwhile, not much has been revealed about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but we do know who is playing Kang the Conquerer; Jonathan Majors, who made his impressive MCU debut in Loki and will next be seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang is meticulously shaping up to be the next big villain in the MCU after Thanos (Josh Brolin).

