Simu Liu JOKES about being offended because fans didn’t expect him to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home

While fans across the globe question if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would feature in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems that another Marvel actor is annoyed that he was never even considered for the project. That is, jokingly.

Simu Liu shot to fame after appearing in the MCU Phase 4 smash Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earlier this year, while he had previously acted in TV dramas such as Kim's Convenience and Blood and Water. Shang-commercial Chi's success has allegedly prompted Marvel to begin production on a sequel film. Though Shang-Chi started off Phase 4, Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third and final instalment in the Homecoming trilogy starring Tom Holland, is certainly Marvel's most eagerly awaited release of the year.

Meanwhile, Liu joked in a recent Tweet that he's "offended" that no one expected him to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, despite the fact that he has previously played Spider-Man. The Shang-Chi actor didn't portray Spider-Man in a movie, but he did dress up as the character for appearances at children's birthday parties in and around Toronto.

Check out his tweet here:

Having played the role of Spider-Man at birthday parties in and around the Greater Toronto Area, I'm a little offended nobody thought I was going to be in No Way Home — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 3, 2021

No Way Home is the first superhero film of its type, bringing together a diverse cast of characters from numerous Spider-Man variations spanning over two decades. It's unclear if Maguire and Garfield will feature in the picture, but the excitement has reached a point where many fans will be unhappy if they don't. Although Spider-Man will most likely not appear at Liu's birthday party in the upcoming film, the recent announcement that more Spider-Man films are in the works with Holland means there's a chance that Spider-Man and Shang-Chi will cross paths in the future if Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn't provide the opportunity.

