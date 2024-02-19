At the People's Choice Awards, Simu Liu added some humor to the event by poking fun at his co-host Jo Koy and highlighting the top movies and stars of the past year.

Simu Liu pokes fun at some of the iconic Pop Culture moments

Referencing the movie Oppenheimer, which is a serious film about creating the atomic bomb, Liu joked that its success was partly due to coinciding with the release of Barbie. He joked, "Oppenheimer showed us that a three-hour drama about the moral complexities of creating the atom bomb could be a massive financial success ... as long as it came out on the same day as Barbie." This playful jab drew laughs from the audience.

Additionally, Liu playfully addressed the mixed reviews received by Jo Koy for his hosting stint at the Golden Globes awards show, humorously questioning, "An Asian host of a major awards show — what could possibly go wrong?"

Both Taylor Swift and Barbie were nominated for awards at the ceremony, and Liu couldn't resist teasing about Swift's impact, he said, "Who could forget that one little movie about a blonde American icon that had the entire country dressing up, dancing the night away and making huge waves at the box office? I'm talking, of course, about [the] Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie." He then added, "I was a Swiftie long before I was Ken."

In Barbie, Liu portrays Ken, albeit not the main character, engaging in a fun rivalry with Ryan Gosling's portrayal of Ken. The film has garnered significant acclaim, and Liu finds himself nominated for an award for his performance, alongside his co-star America Ferrera.

Before delivering his humorous monologue, Liu shared his admiration for various TV shows and movies, showing his diverse tastes in entertainment. Notably, he expressed his fondness for Taylor Swift, even attending one of her concerts with his girlfriend.

On Instagram, Liu joked about being willing to fly across the world to watch his girlfriend's favorite team play in the Super Bowl, showcasing his playful and affectionate side. Liu's support for Swift extends beyond mere fandom; he and his girlfriend have attended her concerts and including the premiere of her movie.

