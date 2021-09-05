Simu Liu opens up on the existence of Asian superheroes; Says Shang-Chi will bring 'compassion' and 'pride'

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has opened up to “living in a world where Asian superheroes exist as the leads of their story” and thanked director Destin Daniel Cretton and Marvel Studios for making it possible. Liu took to his social media platform to pen a heartfelt note on how his movie Shang-Chi “will change the world.”

“The sun rose today to a world where Asian superheroes exist as the leads of their story; that is the gift that @destindaniel and @marvelstudios have bestowed upon all of us, across all communities, everywhere. A celebration and a sharing of culture, of language, of laughter, of excitement, of sorrow and of heartbreak,” Liu began his post, adding that director Destin gave his full effort in creating the movie, and has been thoughtful and dedicated from the very beginning. “I will never be able to repay what I have learned from my time with you,” Liu penned.

Thanking his co-stars, Liu took to mentioning that on sets, he felt like he was among ‘legends’ every day. He appreciated them for their ‘patience’ and ‘generosity.’ Liu then took to sharing how the movie has the capacity to change the world! Sharing his take on the movie, he said, “I’ve said before that this film will change the world. A smile where there wasn’t one before. Pride where there was shame. Compassion where there was ignorance.”

Check out his post:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released on September 3. The cast includes Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy, Tony Leung Chiu-wai as Mandarin, Fala Chen as Leiko Wu, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, among others.

