Simu Liu reacts to media polarization amid Shang-Chi’s success; Reveals receiving positivity from global fans

With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ global release came support from different parts of the world which made the film a blockbuster in most of the countries. It could be the fact that Liu’s Marvel superhero is of Asian origin, hence global audiences, especially Asians could relate to him tenfold, but whatever the reason be, Shang-Chi’s success story is one for the history books.

Simu Liu has been very vocal about his movie’s Asian representation, and in one of his posts, the actor had confidently claimed that their movie would change the world. Rightly so, even after 2 weeks of its release in many countries, Shang-Chi has kept its position of being the number one film at the box office, leaving behind the likes of Dwayne Johnson starrer Jungle Cruise and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. However, with the movie’s immense success not just in the US but also all over the world, Liu has opened up on how western news has failed to report on ‘the absolute groundswell of support’ that Shang-Chi has received from different parts of the world.

“All around us, media narratives are polarizing us and turning us against each other,” Liu said, adding that he has witnessed ‘kindness’ and ‘empathy’ from people despite what the media reports. Showing confidence in his and the movie’s fans, the actor noted that fans from all over the world are willing to watch what they have created.

As many celebrities reveal the pangs of social media, where rude comments and negative news happen to resurface from time to time, Liu has shown confidence in finding positivity on the social media platforms if one seeks it. “Thanks to all Marvel fans in China and all around the world! We love you!!,” Liu said.

Liu’s statement also comes at a time when he is facing controversy due to past comments made by him about China. According to The Direct, via Deadline, the actor had previously made controversial comments about the country. Deadline reports that the release of Shang-Chi in China happens to be in jeopardy.

