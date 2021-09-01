Simu Liu refers to Benedict Cumberbatch as 'supportive but also sexy father'; Recalls being starstruck by him

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu recently indulged in a fun interaction with his fans of Reddit. In a lead-up to his debut Marvel film's, Liu answered some interesting fan questions including one which led him to share a sweet anecdote about meeting Benedict Cumberbatch and the warm welcome he received from the Doctor Strange star.

After a fan asked Simu Liu about one thing that he could not have foreseen or prepared for since it was confirmed that he was cast in a lead role for a Marvel film. Responding to a point which he found was less obvious for fans to find out on how he felt about his MCU casting, Liu revealed his starstruck moment with Benedict Cumberbatch from their Comic-Con meet.

Liu revealed a hilarious anecdote about his meet with Cumberbatch and said, "The warm and comforting feeling of Benedict Cumberbatch's hand on my shoulder at Comic-Con. Like a supportive but also sexy father", via Just Jared.

This isn't the first time Liu has got candid about meeting other MCU stars. Previously, he also recalled in one of his tweets how he interacted with Eternals star Angelina Jolie during his first Comic-Con. Recalling the same, he wrote, "On this day two years ago at Comic-Con I sat across the table from Angelina Jolie and attempted to explain League of Legends to her."

Liu is all set to make history with Shang-Chi as he stars as Marvel's first Asian superhero. The film has already received a thumbs-up for critics for its action and also for Simu's apt casting. The film is all set to release in India on September 3, 2021.

