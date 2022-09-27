Simu Liu reveals he's 'going through a breakup' 2 months after being linked to Jade Bender
Simu Liu opened up on his mental health and recent breakup during his recent appearance in San Francisco.
Simu Liu recently opened up about dealing with his mental health as he made an appearance at the Dreamforce 2022 conference in San Francisco last week. The actor also dropped a surprising revelation as he mentioned he was going through a breakup. According to SFGate.com, the revelation came after he was asked a question about mental health by Salesforce executive vice president Jody Kohner.
The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star spoke about prioritising his mental health and also spoke about starting therapy. Detailing how he has become more comfortable with the idea of therapy, Liu said, "I’m learning to prioritize myself, I’m becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems. It really just hit me recently just how burnt out I was. I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself."
Adding on he said, "I’m also going through a breakup. That’s probably also contributing to it but that’s OK, I’ll be OK." The actor's revelation about a breakup left fans wondering whether the actor was talking about Jade Bender. Liu's breakup comes just two months after he made his red carpet debut with Bender, during an appearance at the 2022 ESPY Awards in late July.
The duo had recently also made an appearance at the Bullet Train premiere last month. Liu and Bender were first linked in June when they were spotted leaving a Hollywood restaurant together.
