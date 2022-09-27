Simu Liu reveals he's 'going through a breakup' 2 months after being linked to Jade Bender

Simu Liu recently opened up about dealing with his mental health as he made an appearance at the Dreamforce 2022 conference in San Francisco last week. The actor also dropped a surprising revelation as he mentioned he was going through a breakup. According to SFGate.com, the revelation came after he was asked a question about mental health by Salesforce executive vice president Jody Kohner.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star spoke about prioritising his mental health and also spoke about starting therapy. Detailing how he has become more comfortable with the idea of therapy, Liu said, "I’m learning to prioritize myself, I’m becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems. It really just hit me recently just how burnt out I was. I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself."