Simu Liu REVEALS how COVID 19 affected Shang Chi's production: It's been such a long fight with this movie

Simu Liu is all set to star in Marvel's much-anticipated film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings. The actor has revealed his excitement about taking on the role of Marvel's Asian superhero and recently spoke about the long journey of working on it during his appearance at the red carpet premiere of Jungle Cruise. The actor while speaking to Comic Book revealed that COVID-19 hampered the film's production for long intervals and how it affected the film.

Calling his Marvel journey so far from casting to actually wrapping up the film amid the pandemic and now waiting for its release, Liu called it "a wild ride." He further stated that it's been an "incredible honour" to be working on the project that holds so much importance to Marvel fans when it comes to representation.

Adding on about how tough the filming journey of Shang-Chi has been like amid the pandemic, Liu said, "Then it's just been such a long fight with this movie. We shot in Sydney over the course of 13 to 14 months, we shut down for four months in the middle when the whole world shut down, and there was a time where we weren't sure whether we were going to be able to finish it."

The actor further added that this wasn't the only time that they felt the movie may never complete its production. Recalling how filming began after COVID-19 restrictions were loosened, Liu added, "Even when we started back up and had COVID testing and protocols and all of that, we didn't know if we would make it to the finish line. It's just such an incredible feeling to know we did and to know this movie is now ready for people to watch. It's just such an incredible feeling."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will see Liu essay the lead role alongside Tony Leung as Mandarin, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan. The film will be Marvel's second big release after Black Widow and will hit the theatres in September 2021.

