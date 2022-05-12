Simu Liu reveals how he made peace with his parents after childhood trauma; Find out

Simu Liu's life is an open book now that he's written a memoir, We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Story, which was just released. In an interview with People, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor opens up about his attempts to restore what he characterises as a pretty bad relationship with his parents.

As per PEOPLE, it was during his teens, in particular, that the cultural disparities between his traditional Chinese-Canadian parents and his own experience as an immigrant kid were apparent, prompting him to join a boy band, date girls, and stay out late. When his grades started to deteriorate, he was subjected to yelling battles and harsh punishment. “I remember thinking, ‘I’ve got the worst parents in the world.’ I felt so alone,” he adds. “Nobody could understand what I was enduring at home.”

However, his parents didn't become overly proud of him until he graduated from an Ivey Business School and subsequently secured an accounting job — something that vanished when he was dismissed months later and opted to pursue a career as an actor. As he explains, winning a career-defining role in the CBC comedy Kim's Convenience was a defining moment for him.

"We weren't fighting, but we hadn't collectively chosen to go back into our trauma and how we were all individually affected by it," he writes, recounting how he decided to lay it all out in an emotional letter to his mother. After she’d read what he’d written, she called him, resulting in “the first time we really talked about those issues,” Simu explains as per PEOPLE. “We both acknowledged that we were flawed human beings trying to do our best.”

ALSO READ:Simu Liu REVEALS Tom Holland's hilarious reaction after watching Shang-Chi; Find out