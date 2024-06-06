Simu Liu made history as the first Asian hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by playing the title role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Very few Asian stars in Hollywood have achieved the level of success that he has.

Simu Liu entered the pop cultural scene only a few years ago. He started his acting career in 2012 and has since become a Marvel superhero and Ken.

Simu Liu reveals making a huge mistake while prepping to play Shang-Chi

Without a doubt, Simu Liu's career took a positive turn after playing Shang-Chi. Furthermore, the actor revealed that this role had many other effects on him. The Canadian actor claims to have been in the best physical form of his life for the role of this superhero. However, he did make a terrible dietary mistake that might have harmed his career and health.

According to The Things, Simu Liu had to adhere to an intense exercise and nutrition regimen to prepare for his part in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, the actor and his crew made a diet-related mistake that may have had severe effects on his health.

He said, " I was doing an hour of strength and conditioning and, then, like four or five hours of stunt rehearsal every single day, and I was on a meal plan that wasn’t accounting for the four or five hours of stunt rehearsal. It was only designed for the hour of strength and conditioning.

Liu revealed that he was in a massive caloric deficit and losing tons of weight. This was when his trainer advised him that he should be eating twice what he had been having. Liu's health drastically improved once they adjusted his diet to take into consideration all the exercise he was doing.

Simu Liu said that as he was getting ready for his Marvel part, he felt the greatest he had ever felt. However, the actor has now realized that his diet and exercise regimen for Shang-Chi didn't help him get in shape for some of his most recent roles.

Simu Liu's performance lauded by critics

According to Showbiz Galore, Simu Liu received an incredible $6 million for his iconic role as Shang-Chi. Liu won the Action Movie Star of 2021 title from the People's Choice Award and the Game Changer Award from the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards for his performance in the movie.

