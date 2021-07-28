Simu Liu reveals MCU advice that Tom Hiddleston gave him at Comic Con

Simu Liu, who will star in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in just a few weeks, two years after he was officially announced for the role at Comic Con. During an interview with Variety, Simu Liu recalled Loki actor Tom Hiddleston at that convention offered Simu Liu advice on how to cope with being a part of such a massive series.

As per Just Jared, Simu Liu said, “I had a wonderful conversation with Tom Hiddleston the day that I was announced at Comic-Con,” adding that Tom was “just such a gentle human, the kind of perfect person to kind of just get your head straight.” Tom advised Simu to '‘enjoy it, you’ve got to just accept the good with all the other stuff, and just accept the fact that if you go on vacation somewhere to a random island, that people are still gonna know where you’re from. That is how far-reaching and pervasive Marvel movies are.’'

If there's anyone who knows how life-altering Marvel fame can be, it's definitely Tom Hiddleston. He was a newcomer at MCU when he was hired as Loki in 2011's Thor, but he has since become one of the world's most famous actors. It's very touching to watch an MCU veteran assisting the new generation of heroes; maybe Liu will do the same in the future.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is due for release on September 3, 2021, in the UK and US

