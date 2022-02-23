Simu Liu REVEALS Tom Holland's hilarious reaction after watching Shang-Chi; Find out

Tom Holland is a great admirer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a film starring fellow Marvel hero Simu Liu. However, Liu, 32, shared Holland's humorous response to his involvement in the film while attending the Havdalah & BBYO Honors celebration.

Liu added that Holland contacted him after seeing Shang-Chi, leaving a humorous message to express his excitement. As per Screenrant, Liu played the voicemail to the audience, in which Holland enthusiastically tells him "Dude, I just watched Shang-Chi bro, that film is so f***ing awesome." The audience responds enthusiastically to the voicemail. Holland's enthusiasm for his co-project star's is unsurprising, given that the 25-year-old has already voiced his admiration for Marvel films despite his lack of direct participation with them. Both Liu and Holland have already discussed the numerous crossovers they would want to see in the MCU's future, with Liu even stating that he would like to see Shang-Chi and Spider-Man link up at some point.

During the build-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home's release, Liu went to Twitter to tease the film's cameo speculations, claiming that he was unhappy that no one had thought he was in it. However, with Marvel Studios just confirming that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would get a sequel as well as a spinoff series, a Spider-Man crossover may be more feasible than ever.

Meanwhile, in other news, Both actors seem to have busy calendars ahead of them, with Liu just joining Greta Gerwig's next Barbie film and Holland slated to feature in his presently unnamed Fred Astaire biography.

ALSO READ:5 REASONS why Simu Liu's casting in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is perfect