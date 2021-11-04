Simu Liu, Sandra Oh and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set to be honoured at the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala

Simu Liu Sandra Oh Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Simu Liu, Sandra Oh and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
Shang-Chi's Simu Liu, Grey's Anatomy's Sandra Oh and Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan are the lead honorees at the 2021 Annual Unforgettable Gala which recognizes Asian Pacific Islander talent who represent their communities via their talent and work.

The ceremony wasn't held in-person last year amid the pandemic, however, the organizers have confirmed that the ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on December 11 this year, via Entertainment Tonight. Sherry Cola has been announced as the emcee of the prestigious event.

Simu Liu will be honoured with 'Breakout in Film' award for impacting the global audience with his role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Previously, Liu had also starred in the romantic sitcom Kim's Convenience.

Sandra Oh will be honoured with 'Actor in TV' award for her work in Netflix's The Chair and BBC America's Killing Eve. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will be recognized for her iconic character Devi in Never Have I Ever.

The theme for this year's gala has been decided to be 'Rise.' While additional performers and nominees will be announced at a later date, other confirmed winners include Jason Y. Lee who will be awarded the Digital Influencer award, Jimmy O. Yang who will be awarded the Comedy award, Adele Lim who will be recognized as a writer and Shohei Ohtani who will take home the award for Pechanga Athlete on Another Level. Sean Miyashiro, the founder of 88rising collective will be recognized with the Changemaker Award.

Credits: Entertainment Tonight


