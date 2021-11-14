Simu Liu says he's 'eating nachos and rediscovering Taylor Swift' amid Saturday Night Live rehearsal

Shang-Chi's Simu Liu is currently 'eating nachos and rediscovering Taylor Swift' amid Saturday Night Live rehearsals! Taking to his social media platform, the actor dropped a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets where he is posing with his mask on.

Liu posted a hilarious caption along with the masked photo. "Shortly after this photo was taken, Simu was promptly tackled by security and ejected from the premises," he penned, adding that he has since been staying in his hotel room while having nachos and listening to Swift. He concluded the caption with a funny hashtag. "Wrong Saturday," the hashtag read.

Fans took to congratulating Liu for his SNL gig and Swifties in the comments section gathered around to support him for listening to the Red singer.

For those unversed, Liu is currently preparing for his appearance on Saturday Night Live with musical guest Saweetie. Their appearance is scheduled for November 20. Liu had previously shared the news from his Instagram account. It'll be interesting to note what his sketches would comprise. SNL was recently hosted by The Harder They Fall actor Jonathan Majors along with musical guest Taylor Swift who sang the 10-minute version of All Too Well and stunned the audience with her vocals.

Previously, it was announced together that Majors and Liu will come up as hosts for the show along with musical guests Swift and Saweetie respectively. As Majors' episode has already been premiered, fans are eagerly waiting for Liu's sketches as well. While Saturday Night Live hasn't released a promotional video for Simu Liu's hosting gig yet, we can hope for hilarious sketches from his show.

