Simu Liu shares an inspiring letter as he celebrates being fired from accounting job years ago

Simu Liu, the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is commemorating the 10-year anniversary of his termination from his previous accounting position. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which was released last year, follows the story of a martial arts master who is lured into the web of a violent criminal operation known as the Ten Rings and must face his past.

However, in a recent tweet, Liu muses on the ten-year anniversary of being fired from his accounting job on April 12th. Before choosing to become an actor, Liu worked in business, eventually becoming an accountant in Toronto. According to the actor in an inspirational and touching letter, he was dismissed from that job in 2012, an incident that would change the remainder of his life and pave the way for him to follow his genuine love. Check out Liu's tweet below:

While acknowledging that his present success is owed in part to chance, Liu urges others to pursue their dreams as well, noting that "no amount of money is worth surrendering your vision for yourself." Meanwhile, With Marvel at the beginning of Phase 4 and the introduction of completely new characters to replace Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Chris Evans' Captain America, and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, Shang-Chi might become a mainstay of the MCU.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Liu and the role of Shang-Chi, but the actor seems to be content with the path his career has followed.

