Sinéad O'Connor's son passes away after being reported missing, pays heartbreaking tribute

Sinéad O'Connor is mourning the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane, who died after going missing after being admitted to an Irish hospital. The singer of "Nothing Compares 2 U" revealed the death of the teenager, the second youngest of her four children, on Twitter, noting that he had recently been placed on suicide watch. However, his cause of death was not revealed.

"My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," Sinéad wrote on Friday, January 7. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace." In a following tweet, the "Nothing Compares to You" singer dedicated a Bob Marley song to Shane. "This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby," she wrote. "You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us."

However, as per PEOPLE, Sinéad had earlier in the week informed her social media followers that Shane had gone missing, pleading for his safe return. Sinéad shared the identical photo of her son that she shared after announcing his death and wrote, "This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it's not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the cr** out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety."

In a subsequent post, Sinéad blasted the hospital for reportedly allowing her son "out of their grasp," despite the fact that he had "made two severe suicide attempts" the week before. According to PEOPLE, Donal Lunny, the rocker's former lover and fellow musician, is the teen's father. Sinéad has two boys, Jake Reynolds, 34, and Yeshua Bonadio, 15, as well as a daughter, Roisin Waters, 25.

Our thoughts are with Sinéad O'Connor and her loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.