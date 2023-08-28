'Since he's bigger than me, I couldn't..': When Jonah Hill used his 'brains' to defeat Leonardo DiCaprio during USD 406 million movie

During the wild filming of The Wolf of Wall Street, stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill had some funny stuff happening behind the scenes, which sometimes made it into the movie. Hill joked about DiCaprio's intense acting style, saying that, “Any time you do any sort of physical scene with Leonardo DiCaprio, he doesn’t understand that it’s acting and he beats the living crap out of you for six months.” Hill added, “Since he’s bigger than me, I couldn’t physically beat him up back so I had to figure out a way to get back at him with my brain.” Here’s what both the actors have to share about their experiences with each other.

Leonardo and Hill shared funny encounters

During the Variety Screening Series Q&A, DiCaprio, Hill, and screenwriter Terence Winter talked about their experiences working on a film known for its wild parties and rude behavior, all based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker. DiCaprio revealed that one of his challenges was a scene involving sushi that made him sick. Jonah Hill said, “I was supposed to say ‘yes’ and then eat it. But then I said, ‘No, buddy, it’s all yours,’ and then he had to eat it. So he had to match that take for the rest of the night and had to eat about 70 pieces of raw yellowtail and throw it into a trash can,” he further said “Everyone was like ‘Oh, Leo, are you okay?’ and the only two people on the floor laughing were Scorsese and me. Use your brain, it’s better than your muscles.”

DiCaprio also shared that he spent a lot of time getting to know the real Jordan Belfort to prepare for his role. He said, “I met Jordan pretty much right away. I had lunch with him, just to sort of get a feel for who he was, what he sounded like. I met his parents, I met his ex-wife, talked to the FBI agent who arrested him, as many people involved in his life as possible, I got a lot of insight into who he was and certainly how people might have interpreted him being on the other ends of those telephones… You could see how charming and persuasive this guy could be.”

Making of The Wolf of Wall Street

However, director Martin Scorsese chose not to interact with Belfort to maintain his distance as a filmmaker. Belfort made a cameo appearance in the final scene and helped DiCaprio with a drug-induced sequence. He described the effects of quaaludes, a powerful drug, on DiCaprio, which was crucial for a memorable scene.

DiCaprio also found inspiration for the scene in an online video where a man struggled to get a beer due to his drunkenness. He shared, “I remembered this YouTube thing that I saw where this guy was incredibly motivated to get a beer and it took him half an hour. I just kind of watched that obsessively.”

Throughout the filming, the cast was dedicated to their roles and did everything themselves, except for the drug use. Hill even had to put a goldfish in his mouth for a scene, but PETA ensured the fish's safety. DiCaprio emphasized that their goal wasn't to glorify the behavior in the movie. They wanted to show this world honestly and reflect the changes happening in society's perception of such behavior.

