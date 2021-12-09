Sindh High Court rejects Ishtiaq Baig’s request to revoke divorce certificate with late singer Nazia Hassan

The Sindh High Court rejected a case brought by Mirza Ishtiaq Baig seeking cancellation of the divorce certificate granted to his late wife, famed pop singer Nazia Hassan, by the secretary union council, Keamari, in March 2008.

Mirza Ishtiaq Baig filed the petition after the secretary union council, Bhutta Village, Keamari Town, issued the contested divorce deed in March 2008, eight years after the death of his wife Nazia Hassan, which was based on malafide and was a practise of widespread forgery, bribery, and an attempt to extort money from him. As per The News, he claimed to be the legally married spouse of the late Nazia Hasan, who died in London, England, in the year 2000. He said that he went from pillar to post to get the supposed divorce certificate revoked, but it was all in vain.

However, after reviewing the facts on record, the SHC's division bench, composed of Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed, concluded that the petitioner had not put forth any relevant particulars of the alleged bribery, forgery, or who was involved in it. The court rejected the petition after observing that the factual disagreement stated in the petition could not be investigated in the exercise of constitutional authority. The court said that the petitioner would be free to seek redress before the appropriate forum if so advised, according to The News.

Earlier this month, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig filed a lawsuit against his brother-in-law Zohaib Hassan for allegedly holding Baig accountable for his sister's death and concealing evidence from an investigation. Another SHC bench had barred Zohaib from uttering defamatory statements against Baig. Interestingly, it was Zohaib Hassan who took to his Instagram to announce the news. Check out his post below.

