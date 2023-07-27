Sinead O'Connor death: Irish singer was found 'unresponsive' in London home

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor breathed her last on July 26. She was 56. However, the cause of the death of the legendary singer continues to remain a mystery. A new report now shares intricate details regarding the death of Sinead O'Connor. The Metropolitan Police issued a statement sharing new updates on the singer's death.

Sinead O'Connor was found 'unresponsive' in her London home

According to The Guardian, the Metropolitan Police found Sinead O'Connor "unresponsive" in her London flat on July 26, weeks after she had moved to the city.

Sharing a new statement on July 27, the Metropolitan Police stated that they got a call at 11.18 am on July 26 and were informed that there was an “unresponsive woman” at a residential address in the Herne Hill area of south London. However, the cause of death remains unclear, despite it not being 'treated as suspicious'.

The statement said, "Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Following the new report, the mystery behind the death of Sinead remains unsolved.

Family issues statement as Sinead O'Connor passes away

The family of Sinead O'Connor shared a brief statement after the death of the singer. As soon as they shared the news, from celebrities to fans, everyone expressed their grief.

The statement read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing away of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devasted and request privacy at this very difficult time.”

On July 9, O’Connor informed that she had moved to London and would be recording new songs. She said, "I’ll make a video because some of you are saying you don’t believe it’s my account; it is my account. But fret not, I’m going to be a good girl. I look like shit either way, which is why I didn’t want to make a video.”

O’Connor is now survived by her three children Roisin Waters, Jake Reynolds, and Yeshua Bonadio. Her beloved son late Shane Lunny tragically passed away in January 2022. The singer was reportedly having troubles in her private life and was distraught after her son's death.

