Sinéad O'Connor Death: Russell Crowe reminisces a heartfelt personal story as he pays tribute to his 'hero'

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor who passed away on Wednesday was 56. As the news of her death grabs headlines, several from around the world are extending heartfelt tributes. Russel Crowe paid homage to Sinéad O'Connor on Twitter. He recalled the last time he met the singer and activist.

Russel Crowe reminisces his first meeting with Sinéad O'Connor

Following Sinéad O'Connor's passing on Wednesday, Russell Crowe honored the late singer by recounting the last time he met the singer and activist in Ireland. Recalling meeting O'Connor, Crowe took to Twitter and wrote, "Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us. Puffy Parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf. One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up."

The actor continued that his friend "pursued the woman." He further wrote, "Thirty metres down the road the friend and the woman embraced and he waived me over."

Crowe recounted being under streetlights with "mist" on his breath. And, the actor mentioned that's how he met Sinéad. "She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness, “Oh, it’s you Russell," explained the actor.

He revealed that the singer came back with them to the table "and sat in the cold and ordered a hot tea. In a conversation without fences we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother the writer."

The Gladiator actor felt fortunate that he "had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine." He revealed that once the Nothing Compare 2U singer bid her goodbyes to the group, they were left in aw of the women she was, writing, "When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights. We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman."

Crowe ended his Twitter thread with "Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad."

The life of Sinéad O'Connor

Sinead Marie Bernadette O'Connor was born in Glenageary, County Dublin, in December 1966, and she had a challenging upbringing.

During her teenage years, she was sent to Dublin's An Grianan Training Centre, a facility with a dark history as one of the infamous Magdalene laundries, originally established to house young girls perceived as promiscuous.

Remarkably, a nun at the center provided her with a guitar and arranged for her to have music lessons, which ultimately paved the way for the beginning of O'Connor's musical journey.

The Irish singer's family conveyed the news, stating that "her family and friends are devastated." The exact cause of her passing has not been disclosed yet.

