Sinead O'Connor passes away at 56; Everything you need to know about the Irish singer

Sinead O'Connor, the famous Irish singer who is best known for her decades-long illustrious career as a singer, songwriter, and musician, has passed away. According to The Irish Times, the Nothing Compres 2 U singer reportedly passed away on July 26, Wednesday, due to undisclosed health issues. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that the 56-year-old singer, who will be remembered for her contribution to pop and rock music, has been reportedly battling an unnamed illness for the last few months.

Sinead O'Connor's family releases official statement

The celebrated singer's confirmed the reports of her demise with an official statement released on The Irish Times, recently. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," reads the statement. However, Sinead O'Connor's family members and friends have refrained from revealing the actual reason behind her untimely and shocking demise. Sinead O'Connor's sudden death has left her fans across the globe, absolutely devastated.

Sinead O'Connor's final Twitter post

In her final Twitter post which was made last week, Sinead O'Connor revealed that she had been an 'undead night creature' after the tragic death of her 17-year-old son Shane ended his life in January 2022. "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him," she wrote, in the heartbreaking post. However, the Irish singer later went on to delete her official Twitter handle, due to undisclosed reasons.

