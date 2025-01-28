Sinéad O’Connor’s Will Urges Children to ‘Milk’ Unreleased Music for Maximum Value

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Late Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor, who passed away in July 2023, left clear instructions for her children regarding her unreleased music.

According to probate records obtained by The Sun, O’Connor wanted her unreleased albums to be handled carefully. She directed her children to ensure the music is released “so as to ‘milk it for what it’s worth.’”

O’Connor’s estate was valued at £1.4 million after accounting for debts, legal fees, and funeral expenses. Her ex-husband, music producer John Reynolds, was named executor of the will.

The document was signed in 2013, years before Sinéad O’Connor’s conversion to Islam in 2018. It also included unique burial requests, such as being interred in priest clothing, accompanied by a Hebrew Bible and her 2007 album, Theology.

O’Connor’s will outlined specific gifts for her children. Her son Shane, who passed away in 2022, was to receive her religious regalia, while her youngest son Yeshua was given her collection of guitars. She also left it to her children to decide how to dispense her ashes.

O’Connor’s practical advice to her children about her legacy was clear. In a 2021 interview with People, she said, “If your mother drops dead tomorrow, before you call 911, call my accountant and make sure the record companies don’t start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is.”

Advertisement

Sinéad O’Connor, who rose to fame with her 1987 debut album The Lion and the Cobra, became a global star with her 1990 album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got. The album’s hit single, a cover of The Family’s Nothing Compares 2 U, topped charts worldwide. Her last album, I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss, was released in 2014.

Weeks before her passing, O’Connor revealed plans for a 2024 album and world tour. Her death was attributed to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga Reveals Release Date for New Album Mayhem; All Details HERE