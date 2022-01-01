Sing 2: Here's how netizens reacted to Matthew McConaughey & Scarlett Johansson starrer animated movie

Just in time for the weekend, Sing 2 has finally released in your nearby cinemas. Sing 2 is bright and joyful, just like most holiday/festival films. It's suitable for children, and the anthropomorphic characters are adorable. The original Sing film taught viewers of all ages to overcome their worries and quit worrying about what might go wrong or what others might think. It taught viewers to be true to themselves, to dream big, to surrender to the music, and simply... sing!

In Sing 2, the stars of Buster Moon's theatre must apply those lessons once more as they overcome their fears while following their biggest goals yet. With a larger stage, a larger audience, and much bigger stakes, the gang must overcome stage anxiety while working through difficult emotions and some difficult new dance movements. Sing 2 has a lesson for everyone, whether you're a parent, a child, or a child at heart. While it may seem tempting to spend your weekend watching the highly-anticipated show, we’re listing the most-honest Twitter reviews before you dive deep into the animated movie. While one twitter user wrote, "Sing 2 was so good!! I loved it." While other twitter user claimed it is better than Spider-Man: No Way Home as he wrote, "sing 2 >>>> spider-man nwh" Scroll down to know what netizens have to say.

#Sing2 is a spectacular show for kids and adults alike to enjoy. Coming 5 years later, it’s a great sequel that surpasses the original with it’s inspiring message, star studded cast and heartwarming story. pic.twitter.com/fVOfmRjh24 — CamArrow02 (@theCamArrow02) December 23, 2021

ALSO READ:Sing 2 Review: Matthew McConaughey & Scarlett Johansson's animated movie is an extravagant, joyful sugar rush