Singer Adele to shell out 2 million on her new luxury mansion

Singer Adele is building a luxury mansion for herself here by combining two neighbouring properties. The singer is expected to splurge 2 million pounds on this construction.

She has bought two neighbouring properties in Kensington worth 11 million pounds and has got the permission for construction.

The Mirror quoted a source as saying: "This is a home fit for one of the biggest stars on the planet. There's no expense spared."

This new property will reportedly be four floors high and have a 1,000 sq ft bedroom. It will also have three en-suite bedrooms and an expansive playroom for her eight-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The first floor will be dedicated to Adele's master suite and have a glass-floored hallway.

Credits: IANS


