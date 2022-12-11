Singer Becky G gets engaged to soccer player Sebastian Lletget

Singer Becky G took to Instagram and shared an update about a new chapter of her life. She announced her engagement with her love interest Sebastian Lletget on Friday, December 9. She posted some dreamy pictures from their proposal destination. The couple was seen twinning in black leather jackets in the clicks.

Becky G took to Instagram and shared a joint post with beau Sebastian Lletget to confirm their engagement news. The 25-year-old singer shared three pictures and captioned, “Our spot forever” with a white heart emoji. In the first picture it can be seen Sebastian Lletget down on one knee and proposing, the second click sees both of them hugging each other tightly and in the last one, Becky G is flaunting her beautiful oval-shaped diamond ring with a big smile.

Becky G talks about her love life

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, back in August during Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood event she opened up about her love life and how being in love is a beautiful feeling. She said, “It's a really beautiful thing when you meet someone who grows with you and individually. Without having to put any pressure on it, you can just enjoy each other's company even when you're not together.”

About Becky G

Becky G started dating soccer star Sebastian Lletget in June 2016. The American singer first gained popularity in 2011 when she started posting videos of herself singing popular songs online. She released her first debut single ‘Becky from the Block’ in 2013. Then in the year 2014, she received huge success with the release of her song named ‘Shower.’ She has collaborated with several popular artists named Daddy Yankee, Christina Aguilera, and David Guetta.