Singer Chase Bryant gets engaged to GF Selena Weber: Best birthday present ever

On Sunday, the country singer Chase Bryant and his girlfriend, model Selena Weber, announced their engagement while celebrating Bryant's 28th birthday. "Can't wait to spend forever with you my love. Best birthday present ever, was you saying yes to eternity!" he wrote on Instagram along with a photo where they both showed off their new rings.

Check out his post here:

However, Weber also posted the same photo on her Instagram writing, "For anyone who knows me personally you know how badly I have always wanted to meet my person. To be with the one God intended me to have a life with." As per PEOPLE, in September, the couple added a new puppy, Goose, to their household, joining their elder dog, Trigger. Meanwhile, Chase recently opened up with PEOPLE about his mental health.

The country musician revealed to PEOPLE that he survived a suicide attempt in 2018 and was suffering from acute depression. He recalled, "I was chasing success… I wasn't chasing happiness. I was trying to be something I wasn't. I was just being who they told me to be. I was doing what they told me to do, and that was somewhat easy at the time because everybody was filling me with this gratification, and I never really had that from anybody. I never felt that feeling."

According to PEOPLE, the singer has now recovered and is now looking forward to the future. "Now I'm not scared," he said. "I realized everything happens for a reason. There is a purpose. It's like God said, 'Here's your second chance.' It's the best second chance I've ever been given."

