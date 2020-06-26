Singer IU beautifully covers BTS' Spring Day and the ARMY wants someone to call Jungkook

Singer IU covered BTS' Spring Day today and left the ARMY begging for more. While they applauded her voice, they also wondered how Jungkook would react to it.

It has been a much needed musical Friday for K-Pop lovers. On one hand, fans were bestowed with the music video of Stay Gold by BTS. On the other hand, BLACKPINK released their first music video of the three-part comeback series titled How You Like That. While the ARMY and BLINK couldn't stop gushing about the two new music videos released today, singer IU added the cherry on the musical cake by performing Spring Day from BTS' 2016 Blood Sweat & Tears album.

The singer, who has been working on her upcoming movie Dream with Park Seo Joon, took a break from her filming and sat down to record the song. As though the song wasn't beautiful enough, IU adds her soothing vocals to the popular song and amplifies the song. The video has gone viral on Twitter with the ARMY gushing over the cover.

While fans loved her cover, ARMY couldn't stop thinking about Jungkook. For the unversed, Jungkook has been a long-time fan of the singer's work. Given this, ARMY wanted Kookie to listen to the adaptation and react to the song.

Check out the video and reactions below:

Jungkook will be so happy to see this — Tania (@tani0_O) June 26, 2020

SOMEBODY CALL JUNGKOOK & TELL HIM IU SANG HIS PART IN SPRING DAY @BTS_twt — jweke⁷ (@jeykeheey_) June 26, 2020

Omg... All these years jungkook had been covering her songs and now she's covered a bts song. It's come full circle. — ⁷ Seokjin Hours (@wwqtguyjinnie) June 26, 2020

JUNGKOOK ARE YOU BREATHING ??? — Sirine H (@Tunisian_Sirine) June 26, 2020

Last month, IU released her song Eight with Suga. The rapper and singer delivered a moving song and broke records together. Not only did Suga lend his voice but he also co-produced the song with IU. Reacting to the song, RM said in a Vlive back in May, "I’ve heard it! It’s really good. It’s a song to listen to while driving. I don’t have my driver’s license, but as soon as I heard it, I thought it was a perfect driving song. I think that many people will listen to it for a long time.” Reacting to the compliment, IU said, “He gave me such a big compliment.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

