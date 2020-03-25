Singer Jackson Browne CONFIRMS he's tested positive for Coronavirus; Says he has 'pretty mild' symptoms

Singer Jackson Browne recently got diagnosed with Coronavirus and he says one should assume that they have it and can very easily pass it to someone else.

The 71-years-old singer Jackson Browne has tested positive for Coronavirus. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the veteran songwriter confirmed that he has contracted COVID-19. He revealed that he sought out testing as soon as he developed a cough followed by fever. "My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don't require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalisation or anything like that," Jackson said.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer also had an important message for the others. He aimed to raise awareness about Coronavirus in the people and urged them to take it seriously. "So many people that have it aren’t going to be tested, They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on. That’s what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody," he said.

Jackson Browne believes he might have contracted the virus during his recent trip to New York for the Love Rocks NYC benefit on March 12 and wishes he had not gone to New York for the same. "You have to assume you have it, You need to assume that you in some way could very easily pass it to someone else," the 71-years-old singer stated in order to make the people understand the seriousness of the ongoing situation worldwide. Coronavirus has affected over 4 lakh people across the globe and has resulted in about 18,000 deaths.

