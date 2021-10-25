Singer Jesse McCartney ties the knot with Katie Peterson in an intimate romantic ceremony

Jesse McCartney is a married man! Katie Peterson, a singer-songwriter, and actress, both 34, married on Saturday in a lovely, rustic-chic wedding at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California. The happy pair were married by Peterson's uncle and exchanged vows they wrote themselves in a floral-filled ceremony that included an appearance by their pet dog Bailey as a flower girl.

"I think that moment of settling in at the altar and just watching her come down is going to be pretty special and having our families there and witnessing all of it… It's hard not to be romantic about that portion of the night," McCartney told PEOPLE ahead of the big day. The "Beautiful Soul" singer, who was best man, wore a Brioni tuxedo with mother-of-pearl cuff links and a cream-colored shirt, while Peterson wore a Galia Lahav couture gown and champagne-colored Jimmy Choos.

"It felt very rustic, and almost like my dress is coming out of the woods as well," she says of her ensemble, which also comprised a Fionna Floral bouquet of dusty rose-colored roses, eucalyptus, dusty miller, and green filler stitched together with lace from her mother's wedding veil. The bridal party arrived to a string quartet rendition of Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight," while Peterson went down the aisle atop a bed of white rose petals to a string quartet version of the Jurassic Park theme tune.

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, following the outdoor ceremony, the pair — who got engaged in September 2019 after seven years of dating — moved on to a rustic barn-style building for the reception, where they enlisted the services of wedding planners Sharon Sacks and Robin Holt to lock down all the details.

ALSO READ:J Balvin APOLOGISES for controversial music video amid racism and misogyny backlash