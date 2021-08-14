Singer Kelly Clarkson WANTS to legally restore her last name amid divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is ready to "Breakaway" from her married name. According to PEOPLE, Clarkson, 39, has requested that her last name be restored as part of her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, after a court upheld the couple's prenuptial agreement on Wednesday. According to sources, Clarkson is also seeking a default judgment in her lawsuit in order to complete her divorce.

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. Last month, she asked the court to approve the divorce and proclaim her legally single. Clarkson said in a court statement obtained by PEOPLE that she and Blackstock "both deserve the chance to start a new life." Clarkson was given custody of her two children, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, in November, a decision she was "pleased" with at the time, according to a source. Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Clarkson is "facing forward" and prioritizing the former couple's children, just days after a Los Angeles County court ordered her to pay Blackstock about USD 200,000 per month in spousal and child support. However, the agreement was just temporary, and a "final solution" was still on the way.

It was also reported earlier this week that Blackstock is contemplating a big career shift that would include the couple's Montana ranch, which Clarkson had intended to sell because it was a "financial burden." According to documents acquired on Monday, August 9, the Texas native informed a court that he intends to quit the music industry and become a full-time rancher.

Despite this, the Daytime Emmy winner is eager to resume her dating life. “She hasn't been dating and has been waiting until she is officially divorced, which will be in the next two weeks,” as per PEOPLE.

