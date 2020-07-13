  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Singer Lizzo speaks on her struggle with anxiety; says 'Talk to someone'

Singer Lizzo feels like dying while battling anxiety issues.
2968 reads Mumbai
Anxiety,Hollywood,LizzoSinger Lizzo speaks on her struggle with anxiety; says 'Talk to someone'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Lizzo recently opened about her anxiety issues and how circulate breathing helps her to feel better, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Sometimes I have negative thoughts and feel like I'm dying. I've learnt to breathe when this happens. understand the privilege of being able to practise circulate breathing until I can manage my anxiety. I cry and talk to a therapist until that oppressive feeling goes away," she shared.

She also emphasised on how important is to talk to others.

"There are people who have a chemical imbalance and just breathing won't make the symptoms disappear. Psychological support and medication are needed in some cases. What's important is not to keep it to yourself. Talk to someone," she added.

Lizzo is best known for her song "Truth hurts".

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement