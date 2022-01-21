Singer Meat Loaf passes away at the age of 74, confirms his family

Singer Meat Loaf has passed away at the age of 74. Taking to his official Facebook account, the singer's family has confirmed the news with a heartbreaking message. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," it read.

The rock and roll star has sold around 100 million albums worldwide and has appeared in many movies including Fight Club, the Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World. Taking to Facebook, the legendary star's family also thanked his fans for their support and love throughout his career. "Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the message further read.

Adding further, the message from his family mentioned, "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls...don't ever stop rocking!" The singer was born Marvin Lee Aday, also known as Michael. However, he got his nickname when his father claimed that he looked as red as meat when he was born. The "loaf" in his name got added from his high school football coach.

Many fans and celebrities took to their social media accounts to mourn the demise of the famous musician. Rest in peace, Meat Loaf.

