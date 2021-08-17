Singer Michelle Branch ANNOUNCES pregnancy after suffering miscarriage: 'Couldn't be more excited'

The Grammy Award winner, Michelle Branch, revealed on Sunday that she and her husband, Patrick Carney, are expecting their second child. Branch took to her Instagram account and shared a batch of scones she prepared to satisfy her maternal cravings. "You know you're pregnant when..." She captioned the picture.

Check out her post here:

She further penned, "Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself," Branch continued in the caption. "@officerpatrickcarner was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of clotted cream. Couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022! *recipe is @nigellalawson, duh." Many took to the Instagram comments to celebrate Branch and give their congratulations.

The singer's wonderful news comes after she announced in December that she went through a miscarriage. "December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday," she continued. "And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage", she wrote at the time. Meanwhile, Branch and Carney had their first child, a boy named Rhys James, in August 2018. In April 2019, she married Patrick at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans.

The Hopeless Romantic singer also has a 16-year-old daughter with ex-husband Teddy Landau, to whom she was married from 2004 until 2015.

