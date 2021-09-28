Singer Mod Sun showers girlfriend Avril Lavigne with sweet birthday wishes: 'I love you with all my heart'

It's Avril Lavigne's birthday, and Mod Sun is showering her with some love. Mod Sun, 34, wished his lover, 37, a happy birthday in a romantic Instagram post on Monday, referring to her as "the love of his life." "Happy birthday to my soulmate, the love of my life, my favorite person in the world…..my angel," he captioned his post.

Check out his post here:

He further wrote, "To the most radiant + graceful woman I've ever laid eyes on, you have made my dreams come true in so many ways," he captioned the post. "You are my calm in the chaos + my shelter from the storm. You are elegance + rock n roll wrapped up in one body." "I was born without you, dying to find you, I'll always remind you….I love you with all my heart @avrillavigne+ the best is yet to come. Happy birthday my little icon," he continued. However, later, Lavigne replied to his post with, "The sweetest most beautiful words ever. So glad I get to spend it with you my sunshine. 'I la la la la la la la la la love you'

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post earlier this month, Lavigne expressed her support for her boyfriend, wishing him a "happy tour" ahead of his first performance on his Internet Killed the Rockstar tour, along with a series of pictures of him and the band. The pair also recently debuted on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2021.

The pair posed together and made a punk-style statement at the award ceremony, with Lavigne wearing a hot-pink checkered suit and Mod Sun wearing a black suit with patches. After being spotted out to dine together at the BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles in February, the pair ignited dating speculations. As per PEOPLE at the time, they had been in the studio "almost every day for over two months" working on Lavigne's new album, which is due out later this year.

