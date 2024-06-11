Singer Peter Andre Defends His Parenting Style After Daughter Princess' Remarks; Says He’s 'Proud To Be A Strict-ish Dad'

Peter Andre is proud of his strict parenting techniques that his kids Junior and Princess spoke of in their recent interview. The children of the All Night All Right singer recently opened up about the worst scoldings and strict house rules and now Andre has shared his thoughts while defending his way of being a strict dad.

Peter Andre about being a strict parent

The British singer’s kids recently charmed on the cover of OK! Magazine. While his two kids, Junior and Princess were being interviewed by the above-stated magazine, his daughter opened up about one occasion that hurt her the most.

Despite his two youngs making remarks about the singer's worst scoldings, Peter Andre recently expressed how proud he is of his rules at home, as a parent, and of his kids.

Sharing his thoughts in the latest column of OK! Andre began expressing his excitement by talking about the first-ever interview of his kids saying, “I couldn’t be more proud of Junior and Princess.”

He further mentioned how fun the shoot was for Princess and Junior.

Then talking about the remarks his daughter made, the Mysterious Girl singer mentioned, “It made me laugh, but I’m also proud to be a strict-ish dad.”

He further went on to say that he comes from a generation that had parents who screamed at their children when they got angry.

“But there’s no need for that now. I have great conversations with the kids,” he added.

He confessed to being a strict dad while also stating that he hopes it is the right way as his parenting allows his children “to understand what they did and hopefully learn from it.”

Princess Andre about her dad being a strict parent

In her interview with OK! Magazine Princess Andre detailed how one incident left her “really hurt” when she was six years old. She stated that her dad took everything out of her room, “I’m talking TV, books, toys and that really hurt when I was young.”

Adding to her words, Junior exclaimed, “You were misbehaving a lot.”

Further continuing, Junior then spoke of how his younger siblings Millie and Theo have a bedtime curfew “at 8 pm and not too much screen time.”

Princess also added that she and her siblings are not allowed to use mobile phones in their rooms until they turn 14.

