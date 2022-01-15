Singer Sinead O'Connor hospitalized days after son’s tragic death

Sinead O'Connor was brought to the hospital only days after her 17-year-old son was found dead. In a tragic Twitter message yesterday night, the 55-year-old claimed she was with police and being taken to see medics. Without Shane, the singer says she feels 'lost' and 'hates' herself. Shane committed suicide last week after escaping a hospital while on suicide watch.

She wrote online after another tweet as per Daily Mail: "I'm sorry. I shouldn't have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital.'I'm sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while." Despite making "detailed funeral plans," O'Connor said her son was discharged from Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services just one month before his death. She criticized CAHMS, the child and family agency Tusla, and the Irish state for 'failing' Shane, who hanged himself.

She wrote: "Please don't imagine I am less than keenly aware I failed my child, alongside Tusla and the HSE and the Irish State. We all failed him. Welcome to Ireland. Suicide will not bring you peace. It is a lie. Therefore the next poor well meaning sod who says to me about my son 'at least he is at peace now' is going to get their lights punched out. How does anyone knows he's at peace? She added: "I can tell you his face was as tormented as it's been for months. No difference at all."

The Irish health service HSE and child and family agency Tusla were both chastised by Sinead, who claimed there was a "refusal to take any responsibility" and that she had "yet to receive any contact from Tusla or their representatives" 26 hours after her son's death, which she described as "unacceptable." Sinead's only child with Donal was Shane, although she also has three other children: son Jake, 34, with her first husband John Reynolds, daughter Roisin, 25, with ex-boyfriend John Waters, and son Yeshua, 15, with Frank Bonadio.

