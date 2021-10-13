Singer Thomas Rhett pays sweet tribute to wife Lauren Akins on their 9th wedding anniversary

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are still passionately in love after nine years and three (nearly four!) children. On Tuesday, the country artist and his wife, both 31, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary with a beautiful picture and homage to the time they've spent together. Thomas Rhett posted a photo of himself and Akins shot in a Tennessee field in 2011 on Instagram, saying that the night the photo was taken was unforgettable.

"I knew from this one night that we were gonna get married and grow old together," he wrote. "Here we are 9 years into marriage. I'm thankful to God every day that you said yes to marrying me! What a wild ride of just being us two for 5 years, to now having 3 beautiful baby girls, to almost welcoming our 4th baby! What is life?!?!" "I love you so much @laur_akins and I can't wait to see what the next 50 years has to hold for us," he added.

Meanwhile, Akins shared a picture from their wedding day, which is now displayed in the couple's kitchen. "9 years ago today babe," she wrote. "So grateful for this life with you and our babies thank you for loving me so well over the years of us :)" However, as per PEOPLE, The "Marry Me" singer mentioned the picture on an episode of his wife's podcast Live in Love with Lauren Akins, saying he was recently looking at it and thinking on the past decade. "There's a picture in our kitchen of us on our wedding day and I just looked at Lauren and I said 'Man, simpler times,'" he said.

According to PEOPLE, the couple is expecting their fourth child, a girl, in November, to join sisters Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 20 months.

