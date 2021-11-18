Singer Thomas Rhett WELCOMES fourth child with wife Lauren Akins; REVEALS special name

Another little girl has joined the Akins family! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins had their fourth child, daughter Lillie Carolina, on Monday, November 15 in Nashville, the couple revealed on Instagram Wednesday evening. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Check out his post here:

However, as per PEOPLE, Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 21 months, are the baby's older sisters. "Lillie Carolina Akins born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy," Thomas Rhett captioned a photo of himself with his wife and newborn daughter. "Lauren, you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!" Meanwhile, added Akins in her own post, "Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn't be more over the moon about our littlest joy.

Meanwhile, On Mother's Day, the country singer revealed that he and his wife were expecting their fourth child, a girl, posting on Instagram, "Well... we are pregnant again!" Interestingly, Thomas Rhett recently opened up as per PEOPLE about the moment he found out he was going to be a father for the fourth time, stating that he was on a ski vacation in Telluride, Colorado with Akins and friends when she started displaying some familiar indications.

The couple recently also celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, with each sharing a sweet photo and tribute to the time they've spent together. The "Die a Happy Man" singer posted a photo of himself and Akins shot in a Tennessee field in 2011 on Instagram, stating that the night the photo was taken was unforgettable.

