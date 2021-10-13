Singer Usher welcomes 'newest addition' to his family with girlfriend Jenn Giocoechea

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea's second kid is here! On Tuesday, the 42-year-old musician and his girlfriend announced the birth of their son, Sire Castrello Raymond, on Instagram. Usher whose full name is Usher Raymond announced the news with a sweet black-and-white photo of their newborn son.

Check out his post here:

He captioned the photo, "Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew," he wrote. "I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra. Gang." However, the baby's birth follows Usher and Goicoechea's daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond, who was born in September 2020. "We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," Usher captioned a sweet Instagram picture at the time. As per Entertainment Tonight, Goicoechea announced her second pregnancy in May on the red carpet of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she flaunted her baby belly in a stylish black gown.

Meanwhile, recently, ET talked with Usher, who also has two boys with ex-wife Tameka Foster, Usher V, and Naviyd, about life as a father of three and how amazing it was to conceive his daughter last year during the coronavirus pandemic. "Man, my boys are really enjoying having another girl in the house," he said at the time. Usher also shared his joy for his fourth kid on the way at the moment, saying he and Goicoechea "can't wait" for their new addition.

Congratulations to the couple on the newest addition to their family.

