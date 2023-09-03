'...Singing the songs on Glee as Rachel Berry': Lea Michele pays tribute to 'the role of a lifetime' as Funny Girl's curtain call approaches

Lea Michele recently paid a heartfelt tribute to her role as Fanny Brice on Broadway's iconic show, Funny Girl. For the unversed, the actress and the role of Fanny Brice go way back. She played the role of Rachel Green on the hit show Glee in the early 2010s, and one of the main plotlines of the show focused on the high schooler's dream of playing the coveted main role in Funny Girl on Broadway one day. So when Michele got the part, it was a dream come true.

Lea Michele reflects on playing the role of a lifetime

The Glee actress posted a heartfelt statement on her Instagram Story on Sunday, celebrating her portrayal of Fanny Brice in the Broadway musical, ahead of her final performance at the August Wilson Theatre over the weekend. The 37-year-old admitted that it was a "role of a lifetime" for her, adding, "For the past year. "I've had the honor and privilege of playing the iconic Fanny Brice on the August Wilson stage. An opportunity my younger self could have only dreamed of. And did." Lea reflected on her love and connection to the "story" and "to Fanny," as a "remarkable woman who relentlessly blazed a trail in the entertainment industry."

Michele added, "Somehow her essence has continuously been there serving as inspiration and motivation throughout the most pivotal corners of my life." She revealed her long history of wanting to play the role, saying, "From watching Funny Girl for the first time while I was in Spring Awakening, to singing the songs on Glee as Rachel Berry, to performing in front of Barbra Streisand at Music Cares, to holding my newborn son in my arms when I learned this spectacular show would be returning to Broadway, to sitting in the audience for the first time, completely unsure of what the next few months of my life would become." The actress admitted, it is "the final curtain close of what was a truly exceptional chapter" of her life.

Lea Michele's journey as Fanny Brice

Michele assumed the role of Brice in September 2022, succeeding Beanie Feldstein, who had portrayed Brice since April 2022. The musical, known for its box-office success, includes hit songs like, Don't Rain on my Parade, and I'm the Greatest Star. During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan last year, Lea revealed that she originally signed for the Broadway show until June 2023 but decided to extend her time, because she was having fun portraying the iconic role.

