‘SINGLE SOON ??? Single as f***!!!’ Britney Spears dance her heart after one month of divorce from Sam Asghari; Fans REACT

Britney Spears, 41, recently celebrated her single life just under 30 days after her split from her husband, Sam Asghari, 29. On Friday, the Gimme More singer took to her Instagram with a dance video to mark the end of her relationship, although she quickly deleted it. In the video, she danced and enjoyed herself at home, surrounded by her dogs. While Britney didn't mention it explicitly, some fans thought her caption, SINGLE SOON ??? Single as f***!!!, might be related to Selena Gomez's latest song, Single Soon, released on August 25.

Britney Spears posted ‘Single as F***’ video

In the video, Britney wore a white cocktail dress with a plunging neckline, along with knee-high black suede boots and a black choker necklace. She had loose waves in her golden hair and a big smile on her face while dancing around her house. Although she deleted the video, many fan accounts reposted it on social media. Fans commented on her cheeky caption, with one asking, “Is it just me or she looks happier than ever?” while another commented about dogs, “The doggies unphased,” while another chimed in saying, “She looks soooooooo [sic] gorgeous.”

Shortly after deleting the single as f***" video, Britney returned to Instagram with another video, this time wearing a sexy pink corset top. She added Madonna's 2012 song I'm Addicted to the post and simply captioned it, Hi !!! In this revealing outfit, she also wore black lace panties, white leather boots, and the same black choker from the previous video. Fans expressed their admiration, “Beautiful with my favorite colors, pink and white my baby. I LOVE YOU @britneyspears !”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce

Britney's dance videos came after her separation from Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce from the toxic singer last month. On August 17, one day after he filed for divorce, Sam shared a since-deleted statement on his Instagram Story. He explained that after six years of love and commitment, they had decided to end their journey together. He emphasized their love and respect for each other and asked for kindness and thoughtfulness from everyone, including the media, during this time.

