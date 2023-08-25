Single Soon teaser: Selena Gomez's new track celebrates singlehood, features sister Gracie as fans say 'THE QUEEN IS BACK'

Selena Gomez's upcoming song Single Soon is hours away from her release and the singer has shared a short teaser with her fans to up the anticipation of what seems to be a peppy and fun pop track. The teaser has a special message from the Only Murders in the Building star's sister Gracie and fans love it. Here's a breakdown of the teaser, and what to expect.

Single Soon: Selena Gomez celebrates singlehood in club

The 31-year-old actress is all set to release her new track Single Soon on August 25, at 9 pm PT. Gomez has posted a short video to tease the song as well as the fun purple-themed music video which will be released together. In the teaser, Gracie's adorable voice note plays as she advises her older half-sister, "Hi, I love you, Sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At all."

The message plays as Gomez walks over to a desk wearing a long-sleeved silver dress and writes something down on a sticky note. The video then cuts to flashes of the Come and Get It hitmaker admiring herself in a mirror as she dons a furry purple jacket. Other shots show Gomez dancing in a club and enjoying drinks with her friends as she celebrates singlehood.

Along with the jacket, Gomez can be seen flaunting herself in a shimmery minidress with fringe, a pearl necklace with an S alphabet in it, and gold hoop earrings. "I'll be single soon," she croons towards the end of the teaser clip. The former Disney star first announced the fun song a week ago with its cover art. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," she wrote.

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande's music

Gomez's upcoming studio album mentioned by her in the post is expected to be released later this year. For the unversed, Gomez isn't the only one releasing new music on August 25. Miley Cyrus is also releasing her new song titled Used to Be Young. The singer, who came into the spotlight by starring in Hannah Montanna, has known Gomez since their Disney days. The two gave each other a shoutout through their Instagram stories a few days back.

Ariana Grande was recently embroiled in controversy after her romance with Wicked co-star Ethan Slate came to light. Reports claimed the two started dating while still married to their respective spouses, Grande with Dalton Gomez and Slater with Lilly Jay. Other reports claim they had both separated before initiating anything. Grande is also releasing a deluxe edition of her debut album Yours Truly on August 25. It's sure to be a good day for fans of the three.

