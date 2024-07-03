Sir Ian McKellen Opens Up About His Injuries From Onstage Fall; Assures He Is 'On The Mend'

Ian McKellen, a beloved actor best known for his iconic roles in The Lord of the Rings and X-Men, recently had an onstage mishap. The 85-year-old fell during his performance at London's Noël Coward Theatre on June 17, injuring his wrist and neck, as per PEOPLE. McKellen shared a heartfelt update with his fans, saying, "Just two weeks after my accident onstage, I want to assure my many well-wishers that the injuries to my wrist and neck are on the mend."

Doctors recommend Ian McKellen rest for full recovery

McKellen's doctors have advised him to take time off work to ensure a full recovery. He gave this advice to his fans: "My doctors promise a complete recovery, but only if I avoid work for the next few weeks," McKellen said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 2. This means McKellen will be unable to take part in the upcoming Player Kings tour.

David Semark, McKellen's understudy, will play Sir John Falstaff during the tour. Semark had previously replaced McKellen during the final performances at the Noël Coward Theatre. McKellen expressed confidence in Semark and encouraged fans to attend the shows.

"My understudy David Semark, who with panache took over for the final performances at the Noël Coward Theatre in the West End of London, will play Falstaff again in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich, and Newcastle," according to McKellen.

Despite his absence, McKellen encouraged fans to watch the show. He praised the production and his co-stars, talking about their performances. He stated that any actor will admit that missing a performance feels shameful, even if he is not to blame. None of them ever wants to disappoint their audience.

But Robert Icke's masterful production is still intact. His set design is compelling throughout, and his actors, led by Toheeb Jimho and Richard Coyle as Prince Hal and his father, deliver outstanding performances.

Official statement from Player Kings

Following McKellen's injury, Player Kings posted a statement on social media, confirming that the actor would continue to rest and recover. Following Ian McKellen's injury during the West End run of Player Kings, his doctors advised him to take time off work to recover fully. They assured fans that McKellen was recovering well. He needs time to rest and recover fully.

