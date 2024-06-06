Sister Act Cast Reveals Whoopi Goldberg's Sweet Gesture On Set For the 'Upset' Cast Members; See Here

EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg had a sweet surprise for fellow cast members from the 1993 musical comedy Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. As the cast members reunited for the film's 30th anniversary, actor David Kater spilled that Goldberg had arranged a graduation ceremony for other cast members who could not attend their own because of shooting schedules.

Kater, who was cast as one of the students in the choir, revealed in The View’s reunion episode’s exclusive footage shared with PEOPLE magazine that Goldberg had the stage set for the castmates to experience their graduation.

"We couldn't go back because production wouldn't allow it because we were on location," said Kaster in the clip, further adding that he was a bit upset about it. He had penned down a song for his graduation, and not being able to join the ceremony felt odd. “I went to an arts high school, so it was a big graduation thing,” the actor reminisced.

But Goldberg had made up for it, with a gift that was “basically corralling everybody and giving us an on-set graduation."

The clips of the makeshift graduation ceremony aired on the episode, where The Colour Purple star could be seen handing out diploma letters to the castmates. They donned white caps and gowns to maintain the tradition, even throwing the caps in the air as the customs go.

Lauren Hill, Jennifer Love Hewitt remain absent from the reunion

Several cast members joined the reunion of this ultra-popular sequel to the original Sister Act, including Kathy Najimy, Ryan Toby, Monica Calhoun, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Wendy Makkena, and more. Unfortunately for fans, star Lauren Hill remained absent from the reunion this time. Hill was little known at the time of when the film came out, and she rose to prominence soon as a musical pioneer, and with Fugees, the trio she was part of. Jennifer Love Hewitt was also missing from the reunion.

Goldberg is currently working on the next installment to the famous film series, and while not much details have been spilled about Sister Act 3, PEOPLE reported in May that Goldberg has confirmed the script has been done, inviting many contemporary stars to come join the project: including Jojo Siwa and Lizzo.

Sister Act 2 chronicles the story of Goldberg’s character Deloris Van Cartier as she assumes the identity of Sister Mary Clarence to lead a choir at her previous school.



